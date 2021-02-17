Flemington Man, 19, Charged With Luring

A 19-year-old Flemington man was being held in the Warren County Jail on charges of luring and endangerment, authorities said.

Edwin Ramirez was arrested Feb. 16 on second and third degree charges, respectively, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams, Acting Chief of Detectives Frank R. Crisologo, and Flemington Borough Police Chief Jerry Rotella said.

No further details were released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with relevant information regarding Mr. Ramirez is encouraged to call the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s at (908) 788-1129.

