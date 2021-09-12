Fire Ravages Phillipsburg Apartment, Displaces Family Of 8

A family of two adults and six children was one of several families displaced after a fire ravaged a Phillipsburg duplex Thursday morning.

Kaitlyn Louise Vafiadis and Chris Nichols had just left to take their children to school when an apartment adjacent to their Glen Avenue unit went up in flames and caused extensive smoke damage in their home, according to LehighValleyLive and a GoFundMe launched by family friend Sherry Burd.

“Many tears are shed as families are displaced pets that did not survive and all the Christmas presents lost along with family heirlooms that can not be replaced but all a memory now,” writes Burd.

More than $1,000 had been raised in just two hours for the family, which was just one of several displaced in the massive blaze.

Meanwhile, a neighbor and his three young children were able to escape safely, and a cat was rescued from the fire, the outlet reports citing Mayor Todd Tersigni.

"I ask for everyone to do what you can afford and please share," Burd writes.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Phillipsburg Fire Takes Everything Family of 8’ on GoFundMe.

