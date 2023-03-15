Fire Destroys Warren County Home

Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Washington Borough on Monday, March 13, authorities said.

At 1:31 p.m., the Washington Borough Fire Department, Washington Emergency Squad and the Washington Township Police Department were dispatched to Ramapo Way.

Police and firefighters found that the home was unoccupied but evacuated several attached residences.

The call was quickly updated to a working fire bringing in apparatus and manpower from the following agencies:

Washington Township Fire Department - Station 76

Mansfield Township Fire Company No.1 - Station 28

Hampton Fire Co Sta.13

Good Will Fire Company #1 RIC - Station 21

Hackettstown Fire Department RIC - Station 78

Clinton Fire Department RIC - Station 45

The fire left the residence uninhabitable, fire officials said.

Additional units were on standby in case the incident escalated or another call for service needed to be handled in the area:

Oxford Fire House - Station 39

High Bridge Fire Department - Station 14

Delaware Park Chemical Engine Company No. 1 - Station 74-1

Mountain Lake Fire Company- 72 Fire

The fire remains under investigation by the Warren County Fire Marshall and The Washington Township (Morris County) Fire Prevention Bureau.

