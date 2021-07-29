Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash Hospitalizes Driver, Closes Rt. 80 Near Warren County State Forest

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A fiery tractor-trailer crash shut down Route 80 near the parking area of a state forest in Warren County Thursday morning, authorities said.
A fiery tractor-trailer crash shut down Route 80 near the parking area of a state forest in Warren County Thursday morning, authorities said. Photo Credit: Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company #1 - Station 4l via Facebook

A fiery tractor-trailer crash shut down Route 80 westbound near the parking area of a state forest in Warren County Thursday morning, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the highway and across the ramp to Dunnfield Creek in Hardwick Township before hitting several trees and catching fire, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said.

The Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company asked motorists to avoid the area over the next several hours as they operated at the scene.

Emergency crews in Hope, Blairstown and Mount Bethel, as well as the Warren County HAZMAT team, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Fire Units assisted at the scene, the department said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.