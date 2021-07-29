Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash Hospitalizes Driver, Closes Rt. 80 Near Warren County State Forest

A fiery tractor-trailer crash shut down Route 80 westbound near the parking area of a state forest in Warren County Thursday morning, authorities said.

The tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the highway and across the ramp to Dunnfield Creek in Hardwick Township before hitting several trees and catching fire, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told Daily Voice.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Marchan said.

The Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company asked motorists to avoid the area over the next several hours as they operated at the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: KTFR and Portland Hook & Ladder Co. No. 1 are operating at a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor... Posted by Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company #1 - Station 41 on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Emergency crews in Hope, Blairstown and Mount Bethel, as well as the Warren County HAZMAT team, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Fire Units assisted at the scene, the department said.

