Fiery Double Tractor-Trailer Crash Causes Massive Delays On Route 78 [PHOTOS]

Valerie Musson
Two tractor-trailers crashed and burst into flames Thursday morning, drawing emergency departments from several surrounding towns and causing major delays on Route 78, authorities said.
The trailers collided and went up in flames in the eastbound lanes near milepost 11 before exit 11 in Bethlehem Township around 4:30 a.m., according to the Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Department.

The driver had safely exited the trailer upon arrival of the Bloomsbury Hose Co., which also assisted with fire suppression, they said.

The fire was doused by 7 a.m., though several companies had to remain at the scene for extensive overhaul, authorities said.

All fire units cleared the scene by 9:45 a.m., though cleanup remained ongoing and reduced traffic to one lane, the department said.

The Clinton Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

Motorists were experiencing delays of up to 90 minutes near Route 614 and Pattenburg Road as of 9:40 a.m., according to 511NJ.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

