Fiery Crash Involving Amazon, Cement Trucks Hospitalizes Drivers On Route 78 (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
At the scene. Photo Credit: Bloomsbury Hose Co. #1

Two truck drivers were hospitalized in a fiery crash late Friday, Dec. 9 on Route 78 in Hunterdon County, NJ Advance Media reports citing authorities.

An Amazon truck and cement truck both erupted in flames in the 10 p.m. crash in Bethlehem Township, New Jersey State Police tell the outlet.

The circumstances around the crash remain under investigation, and traffic was detoured for several hours. The drivers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters captured video of the blaze being extinguished.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.