Fatal Crash Shuts Down Route 80 [DEVELOPING]

A fatal crash shut down one lane of Route 80 in Warren County Tuesday morning, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes west of exit 12 and County Road 521/Hope-Blairstown Road in Hope Township around 7:10 a.m., according to 511NJ.

One of three right lanes were closed for the ongoing investigation, the report said.

The crime scene and fatal accident teams were also requested to respond to the crash, which involved entrapment and occurred near milepost 10.6, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

