Family Narrowly Escapes Readington Township House Fire

A fire destroyed a home and nearly trapped the occupants early Monday morning, authorities said.

Members of the Readington Police Department, Readington Volunteer Fire Company and the Whitehouse Rescue Squad responded to the Readington Road home after a resident called 911 around 12:20 a.m. Monday, township police said.

The residents “narrowly escaped the blaze" after waking up to smoke alarms, police said.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by Readington Township Police and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

"In light of this tragic loss, the Readington Police would like all residents of the township to check their smoke and CO detectors for operability," police said.

