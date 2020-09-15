Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Elderly Worker Airlifted With Serious Injuries After Tractor Pushes Him Into Barn Door

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
An elderly man working on a tractor in Hunterdon County was airlifted with serious injuries after the machine started up and pushed him into a barn door that then fell on top of him, authorities said.
An elderly man working on a tractor in Hunterdon County was airlifted with serious injuries after the machine started up and pushed him into a barn door that then fell on top of him, authorities said. Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Ambulance

An elderly man working on a tractor in Hunterdon County was airlifted with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when the machine started up and pushed him into a barn door that then fell on top of him, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Croton Road in Franklin Township around 2:45 p.m., Township Sgt. Kevin Bollaro told Daily Voice.

The man was taken via helicopter to the closest trauma center as a result of his injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.