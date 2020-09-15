Elderly Worker Airlifted With Serious Injuries After Tractor Pushes Him Into Barn Door

An elderly man working on a tractor in Hunterdon County was airlifted with serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when the machine started up and pushed him into a barn door that then fell on top of him, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Croton Road in Franklin Township around 2:45 p.m., Township Sgt. Kevin Bollaro told Daily Voice.

The man was taken via helicopter to the closest trauma center as a result of his injuries.

