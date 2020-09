An elderly man walking his dogs was attacked by a raccoon in a Hunterdon County park over the weekend.

The animal bit the 79-year-old man's pants legs and refused to let go in Christie Hoffman Farm Park in Tewksbury, around 7 p.m. Friday, Chief Tim Barlow said.

The man was able to fight off the raccoon, and later went to a local hospital for treatment for scratches to his arm. Neither of his dogs were hurt, police said.

