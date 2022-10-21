Easton Man Crashes Into Tree, Hides In Warren County Farm During Drunken Hit-Run: State Police

An Easton man was intoxicated when he crashed into a tree in Warren County and fled into a nearby farm with two others, state police allege.

Troopers responded to a Honda Accord crash into a tree at Routes 632 and 643 in Franklin Township just after 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, NJSP Tpr. II Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.

On the way, responders were told that three men exited the Accord and ran into a nearby farm, Marchan said.

The men were caught after a brief search, and Yeins Comacho, 38, of Easton, PA, was found to be the driver, authorities said.

Comacho was charged with driving while intoxicated and obstruction.

The crash remains under investigation, Marchan said. No further details were released.

