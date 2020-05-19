DWI Florida Man Faces Reckless Driving Charges In Hackettstown

A Florida driver was intoxicated when he was pulled over for a moving violation in Hackettstown, authorities said.

Craig Renjifo, 28, of Miami, FL was pulled over on Madison Street by Hackettstown Police for a moving violation on Saturday, May 18 around 2:38 a.m., authorities said.

When interviewing Renjifo, police detected the odor of alcohol, authorities said.

Renjifo was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test, careless driving and reckless driving, authorities said.

Renjifo was released pending a court appearance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.