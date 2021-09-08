DWI Branchburg Man Caught Running Away From Hunterdon County Crash Scene, Police Say

A Branchburg man was intoxicated when he ran from the scene of a crash on Route 22 in Hunterdon County over the weekend, authorities said.

Eric Specht was seen running away from the scene of an accident on Route 22 near Mountain Road just after 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Readington Township Police, who were alerted by a witness.

Specht was showing signs of intoxication during questioning and failed a series of field sobriety tests, police said.

Specht was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to report an accident.

He was released to a family member and is scheduled to appear in court.

