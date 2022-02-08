Drunk Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Tree In Hunterdon County, Police Say

A 43-year-old man was drunk when he crashed into a tree and suffered serious injuries that required hospitalization, authorities said.

Jose l. Borja was behind the wheel of a 2018 Black Infiniti Q50 when he veered off the right side of the road and hit a tree on Petticoat Lane near Herman Thau Road in Clinton Township just after 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, CTPD Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. said in a release.

Borja’s vehicle then overturned and re-entered the road, where it came to a stop.

Borja suffered serious injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to the Hunterdon Medical Center, Bugal said.

A follow-up investigation showed that Borja was allegedly impaired during the crash. He was later arrested and charged with DWI.

