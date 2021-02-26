Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DRUG BUST: NJ Pair Had Over 800 Heroin, Crack Cocaine Bags, Suboxone In Traffic Stop, Cops Say

Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg Police
Phillipsburg Police Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

Police found hundreds of bags of heroin and crack cocaine after stopping a couple in Warren County earlier this month, authorities said.

Vincent Noel, 55, and Colleen Coghlan, 33, were pulled over for several violations on Feb. 16, Phillipsburg Police said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up 700 bags of heroin and 129 bags of crack cocaine, as well as a quantity of Suboxone and various paraphernalia, police said.

Noel, of Phillipsburg, and Coghlan, of Washington, were arrested and charged with several narcotics offenses.

