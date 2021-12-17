Contact Us
Driver Stops, Stares Down Girls Walking Home In ‘Suspicious’ Hackettstown Incident

Valerie Musson
Grand Avenue between Second and Third Avenues in Hackettstown
Grand Avenue between Second and Third Avenues in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An older man stopped and stared at three middle school girls walking home Thursday afternoon in what police are calling a “suspicious incident.”

The man was behind the wheel of a black Honda Civic when he stopped and stared at the girls in the area of Centenary University near Second and Third Avenues between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., police said.

The girls then ran away, and the man turned down Second Avenue and made a left onto Grand Avenue, police said.

It was not clear whether the man was trying to follow the girls.

The man is described as having an olive skin color and a gray beard and was wearing a maroon turban during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department at 908-852-3300 or TEXT-A-TIP: Text ‘TIP HACKPD’ followed by your message, to 888-777.

