Driver Hospitalized In Hunterdon County Crash, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
A driver was hospitalized following a Tuesday night crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County, state police confirmed. Photo Credit: Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company via Facebook

A driver was hospitalized following a Tuesday night crash on Route 78 in Hunterdon County, state police confirmed.

A Hyundai was traveling in the westbound lanes when the vehicle struck the guardrail near milepost 10.4 in Bethlehem Township just before 8:45 p.m., NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told Daily Voice.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Slota said.

The Pattenburg Volunteer Fire Company also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

