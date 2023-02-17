Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Driver Dies During Medical Emergency On Route 78

Jon Craig
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A motorist died during a medical emergency that resulted in a crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

New Jersey State troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 78 westbound near milepost 20.2 in Lebanon Borough at 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Chevy Silverado suffered a medical emergency and subsequently struck the center median guardrail, State Police said.

Troopers performed life-saving measures but the driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene. 

The driver's name had not been released. 

