Driver Dies During Medical Emergency On Route 78

A motorist died during a medical emergency that resulted in a crash in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

New Jersey State troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 78 westbound near milepost 20.2 in Lebanon Borough at 2:14 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Chevy Silverado suffered a medical emergency and subsequently struck the center median guardrail, State Police said.

Troopers performed life-saving measures but the driver was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The driver's name had not been released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.