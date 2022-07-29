Contact Us
Driver, 22, Hurt As SUV Flips On Route 80: State Police

Valerie Musson
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

A 22-year-old driver from Connecticut was hurt after her SUV flipped on Route 80, state police said.

A Honda CRV was heading eastbound in Blairstown when the vehicle veered off the left side of the highway and overturned near milepost 9.2 just after 6:10 a.m. on Friday, July 29, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

The driver — a 22-year-old woman from Waterbury, Connecticut — suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Slota said.

All lanes were temporarily closed for the crash investigation and cleanup but have since reopened, according to 511NJ.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

