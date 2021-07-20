Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
Developing: Emergency Crews Probe Possible Drowning In Warren County

Valerie Musson
Old Mine Road in Hardwick Township
Old Mine Road in Hardwick Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Emergency crews were at the scene of a possible drowning in Warren County Tuesday afternoon, initial reports say.

The victim was pulled from the water near Old Mine Road in Hardwick Township around 2:35 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A Medevac was placed on standby, the report said.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

