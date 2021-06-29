Contact Us
DEVELOPING: Drowning Children Rescued From Hunterdon County Park, Search For 3rd Victim Ensues

Valerie Musson
Round Valley Recreation Area (1220 Stanton Lebanon Rd.) in Lebanon
Round Valley Recreation Area (1220 Stanton Lebanon Rd.) in Lebanon Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Lifeguards in Hunterdon County rescued two children who nearly drowned at a state park reservoir Tuesday afternoon — and a search is underway for a third victim who went in to help, initial reports say.

The children were pulled from the water at Round Valley Recreation Area (1220 Stanton Lebanon Rd.) in Lebanon shortly before 4:10 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The children were alert and conscious, the initial report said.

A third victim who went in the water to help went missing, prompting a grid search by the state police dive team, according to the initial report.

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

