Child, Teen Airlifted With Serious Injuries After Warren County Dirt Bike Crash

Valerie Musson
A child and a teen were airlifted with serious injuries after their dirt bikes crashed and overturned in Warren County Saturday afternoon, state police said.
Photo Credit: Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company #1 - Station 4l via Facebook

A child and a teen were airlifted with serious injuries after their dirt bikes crashed and overturned in Warren County Saturday afternoon, state police said.

A 16-year-old was riding a Yamaha and a 9-year-old was riding a Cobra north on a property on Meadow Ridge Road in Knowlton Township when they collided just after 4:50 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Both riders were thrown from their bikes, which overturned during the crash, Goez said.

The riders, both from Knowlton Township, were airlifted to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.

