Child, Teen Airlifted With Serious Injuries After Warren County Dirt Bike Crash

A child and a teen were airlifted with serious injuries after their dirt bikes crashed and overturned in Warren County Saturday afternoon, state police said.

A 16-year-old was riding a Yamaha and a 9-year-old was riding a Cobra north on a property on Meadow Ridge Road in Knowlton Township when they collided just after 4:50 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Both riders were thrown from their bikes, which overturned during the crash, Goez said.

The riders, both from Knowlton Township, were airlifted to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

At 16:50 Sunday August 15th KTFR and St Luke's Emergency and Transport Services were dispatched for a MVA with 2... Posted by Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company #1 - Station 41 on Sunday, August 15, 2021

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.