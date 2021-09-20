Contact Us
Central Jersey Man Who Secretly Recorded People In Bathrooms While Working As EMT Pleads Guilty

Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad Hall
Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad Hall Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Central Jersey man who secretly recorded people using restrooms at two local rescue squad stations while working as an EMT pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy, authorities said.

Douglas Gimson, 32, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree charges last Friday, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said alongside two local law enforcement agencies.

An investigation by the HCPO Special Victims Unit and police departments in Lambertville and Flemington found that Gimson, a Hampton resident and former member of both the Flemington-Raritan and the Lambertville-New Hope rescue squads, observed and secretly recorded several men and women while they were in bathrooms at the stations, Robeson said.

Gimson recorded the victims without their consent or knowledge numerous times while working at the Lambertville-New Hope Rescue Squad from November 2016 to May 2017 and at the Flemington-Raritan Rescue Squad from November 2019 to March 2020, authorities said.

Gimson’s recommended sentence will include 180 days in jail, probation and a psychosexual evaluation and treatment. He will also be required to forfeit his EMT license in New Jersey.

Gimson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 1.

