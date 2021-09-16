Contact Us
Central Jersey Man Swallows Heroin, Busted With 49 Folds, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Jesse Chambers, 44, of Sayreville
Jesse Chambers, 44, of Sayreville Photo Credit: Flemington Borough Police via Facebook

A Central Jersey man accused of selling heroin swallowed narcotics in an attempt to hide them from police in Flemington, authorities said.

Jesse Chambers, 44, was approached in a vehicle near Park Avenue in front of Steve’s Food Store in Flemington on Sept. 9, borough police said in a release.

Chambers, of Sayreville, was asked to exit the vehicle after officers saw him attempting to conceal narcotics in his mouth, police said.

Officers’ efforts to get Chambers to spit out the drugs were unsuccessful, and he eventually swallowed them, police said.

Chambers was then evaluated by the Flemington Raritan Rescue Squad while police carried out a search of the vehicle, which turned up 49 heroin folds, authorities said.

Chambers was arrested and charged with possession of heroin/cocaine with the intent to distribute.

He was processed and released pending an appearance in court.

The Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force also assisted with the investigation.

