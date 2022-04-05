Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nephew Held In Bronx Man's Slaying After Turning Up At NJ Emergency Room
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Cash, Keys Stolen During Back-To-Back Business Burglaries, Hackettstown Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A set of keys and a stack of cash were stolen during back-to-back business robberies in Hackettstown, according to police who are seeking clues on the suspects.
A set of keys and a stack of cash were stolen during back-to-back business robberies in Hackettstown, according to police who are seeking clues on the suspects. Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police via Facebook

A set of keys and a stack of cash were stolen during back-to-back business robberies in Hackettstown, according to police who are seeking clues on the suspects.

At least three suspects were involved in burglaries on Willow Grove Street in Hackettstown between 5 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, Hackettstown Police said Wednesday.

The keyset was stolen from the Hackettstown Medical Center Annex building, and an unknown amount of cash was taken from the Randolph Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery about 40 minutes later, according to police.

One of the suspects was behind the wheel of a getaway car.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department Detective Bureau at 908-852-3300.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.