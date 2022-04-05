Cash, Keys Stolen During Back-To-Back Business Burglaries, Hackettstown Police Say

A set of keys and a stack of cash were stolen during back-to-back business robberies in Hackettstown, according to police who are seeking clues on the suspects.

At least three suspects were involved in burglaries on Willow Grove Street in Hackettstown between 5 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, Hackettstown Police said Wednesday.

The keyset was stolen from the Hackettstown Medical Center Annex building, and an unknown amount of cash was taken from the Randolph Center for Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery about 40 minutes later, according to police.

One of the suspects was behind the wheel of a getaway car.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact the Hackettstown Police Department Detective Bureau at 908-852-3300.

