BUSTED: DUI Driver Had More Than 450 Bags Of Heroin In Hunterdon County Stop, Police Say

A 24-year-old Middlesex County woman was found with more than 450 bags of heroin when she was pulled over for driving under the influence in Hunterdon County, authorities said.

Holly Saeger, of New Brunswick, was stopped by Patrolman Gregory Zytko in Flemington around 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, local police said in a Friday release.

More than 450 bags of suspected heroin, as well as prescription medications and drug paraphernalia, were found in Saeger’s vehicle following a “positive indication” from K9 Kita, police said.

The heroin had a street value of approximately $4,000, police said.

Saeger was also found to be under the influence, authorities said.

Saeger was arrested and charged with several narcotics offenses and traffic violations. She was being held in the Hunterdon County Sheriff’s Office.

