BREAKING: Bomb Threat Shuts Down Warren County Wawa

Valerie Musson
Wawa in Hackettstown (299 Mountain Ave.)
Wawa in Hackettstown (299 Mountain Ave.) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Warren County Wawa store was evacuated due to a bomb threat called in Wednesday morning, according to an unofficial report. 

The threat was called into the 299 Mountain Ave. store in Hackettstown, prompting an evacuation around 10:50 a.m., initial reports say.

The fire marshal was requested at the scene.

Hackettstown Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

