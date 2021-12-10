Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Beloved Warren County Man Missing For Several Days

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Gavin Mitchell, 42, was last seen in Belvidere around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, his wife, Malissa Moore, told Daily Voice.
Gavin Mitchell, 42, was last seen in Belvidere around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, his wife, Malissa Moore, told Daily Voice. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Malissa Moore

Friends and family members are searching for a beloved Warren County man who has been missing for several days.

Gavin Mitchell, 42, was last seen in Belvidere around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 8, his wife, Malissa Moore, told Daily Voice.

Mitchell’s cell phone was pinned to Shades of Death Road in Great Meadows around 3:30 p.m. the following day.

Mitchell has had no contact with his family, and his credit and debit cards have had no activity.

Mitchell is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 312 pounds, Moore says.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is urged to contact State Police Barracks in Washington at 908-689-3101 or Malissa Moore at 908-645-2320.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.