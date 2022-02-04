Contact Us
Beloved Hunterdon County Mom Not Seen In Months, Family Says

Valerie Musson
Catherine Lee Scalzo, 40, of Pittstown
Catherine Lee Scalzo, 40, of Pittstown Photo Credit: Courtesy of April Ortiz

A beloved Hunterdon County mom was reported missing earlier this week, state police confirmed — but her family says they haven’t seen her in months.

Catherine Lee Scalzo, 40, was last seen on Nov. 29, 2021, according to her sister, April Ortiz. Her last known locations were Pittstown and Woodlawn Village trailer park in Eatontown.

She wasn’t reported missing until Wednesday, Feb. 2, NJSP Trooper Brandi Slota told DailyVoice.com.

Scalzo, of Pittstown, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs between 110 and 115 pounds and was carrying a small black backpack at the time of her disappearance, according to her family.

“We are not gonna give up till she is found and we know she is found safe,” Ortiz writes. “If [you] know where she is, have a heart and convince her to come home.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact April Ortiz at (223) 322-8248 or the New Jersey State Police.

