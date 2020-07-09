Authorities Restrain Belligerent Morris County Man Who Once Hid Under Bed To Avoid Arrest

A Morris County man with a history of drug use abused and threatened officers who were serving him with a warrant and restraining order, authorities charged.

Adnan Smajlovic was found sleeping in a vehicle when authorities came to his house to serve him a warrant and restraining order around 12:40 a.m., June 27, Mansfield Township police said.

He became belligerent when officers woke him up and informed him of the warrant, refusing to leave his vehicle, police said.

Smajlovic had to be forcibly removed from his car and -- once in handcuffs -- continued to fight with officers, kicking and thrashing in the patrol car, authorities said.

Smajlovic was then placed in leg restraints and continued to be abusive and threatening toward the officers until he was turned over to the Morris County Sheriff’s Department on their no bail warrant, authorities said.

In 2017, officers in Rochelle Park discovered more than 70 bags of heroin and numerous hypodermic syringes in a vehicle that Smajlovic was standing near while under the influence and holding a double-sided razor blade, authorities charged.

The same year, Smajlovic also allegedly hid under a bed to avoid being arrested by township police on a municipal warrant, LehighValleyLive reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.