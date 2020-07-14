Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Authorities: Phillispburg Man Sexually Assaulted Victim Under 13 Years Old

Cecilia Levine
Christopher Vielma
Christopher Vielma Photo Credit: Christopher Vielma Facebook photo

A 31-year-old Phillipsburg man was charged with sexually assaulting a Hunterdon County victim under the age of 13 years old, authorities said.

Christopher Vielma was being held in the Warren County Jail on similar charges that occurred there, Acting Hunterdon County Prosecutor Michael J. Williams said in a joint release.

Vielma was charged Friday with first degree aggravated sexual assault, second degree sexual assault and second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

