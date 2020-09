An ATV operator was airlifted with serious injuries in a Warren County over the weekend, State Police said.

The man lost control of the Honda TRX 450R and crash near 939 Route 519 in Frelinghuysen when around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The man was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center and was listed in serious condition Monday, Peele said.

