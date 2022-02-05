Contact Us
300 Heroin Bricks Worth $75K Found In Route 80 Stop, Prosecutor Says

Valerie Musson
Route 80 file photo
Route 80 file photo Photo Credit: Famartin Wikipedia

More than 300 heroin bricks valued at approximately $75,500 was found following a traffic stop on Route 80 in Warren County, leading to several charges for a Bronx pair, authorities said.

State Police stopped a car with a bogus license plate on Route 80 in Allamuchy Township on Sunday, May 1, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a Monday release.

A follow-up investigation and search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 309 heroin bricks with an approximate value of $75,500, Pfeiffer said.

Natanael Ramirez Reyes and Edward A. Rodriguez Veras, both of the Bronx, were arrested and charged with first-degree possession with intent to distribute, as well as other drug offenses, authorities said.

Veras was also charged with obstruction, and Reyes with showing a false government document.

Both suspects were being held in the Warren County Correctional Center pending detention motions.

