3 Women Targeted By Morris County Man Who Recorded, Stole Nude Pics Without Consent, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Hackettstown Police Department
Hackettstown Police Department Photo Credit: Hackettstown Police Department (Facebook)

A Morris County man is facing invasion of privacy charges after he allegedly stole nude photos from two women’s electronic devices and recorded a third woman in her home without consent, authorities said.

Zachary Chambers of Flanders was first accused of taking nude photos from a woman’s electronic device and copying them onto his personal accounts in October 2019, Hackettstown Police said.

Chambers then recorded a second woman while nude in her home without consent, police said.

Chambers was subsequently accused of taking photos from a third woman’s phone depicting the woman in undergarments during January and February 2021. He once again copied the photos onto his phone and Google accounts, authorities said.

Each of the three victims previously knew Chambers, authorities said.

Chambers turned himself into Warren County Correctional Facility Tuesday and was charged with two counts of third-degree invasion of privacy and one count of fourth-degree invasion of privacy.

He is being held pending an initial court appearance.

