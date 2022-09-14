3 KTM Motorcycles, Suzuki 4-Wheeler Stolen From Hunterdon County Garage, $2K Reward For Clues

Three KTM motorcycles and a Suzuki four-wheeler were stolen from a Hunterdon County garage, and authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The bikes were stolen from a detached garage off of Hill Road in Glen Gardner between midnight and 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Lebanon Township Police said.

Scroll down to view photos and VIN numbers:

Residents with exterior cameras facing Hill Road are asked to check their recordings.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage should contact Ptl. Bourque at cbourque@lebtwp.net or 908-638-8515.

