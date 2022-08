Two drivers were seriously hurt in an overnight crash on Route 78, authorities said.

A Ford F-350 heading east entered the shoulder and struck a Ford Crown Victoria stopped in the right shoulder around 12:50 a.m. near milepost 21.1 in Clinton Township, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries. Unconfirmed reports say at least one was airlifted.

