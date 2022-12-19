19-Year-Old Airlifted, Another Hospitalized After Serious Hunterdon County Intersection Crash

A 19-year-old was airlifted to a trauma center and a second victim was hospitalized after a serious Sunday evening crash at a Hunterdon County intersection, authorities said.

The two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Route 202 and Summer Road in Readington Township just after 6 p.m., the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad said.

The Whitehouse Rescue Squad also responded and worked alongside the FRFARS to quickly extricate one of the victims, a 19-year-old man, who was then taken via NJSP NorthSTAR medical helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital trauma center in New Brunswick.

A second victim was taken by ground ambulance to RWJUH, and a third occupant refused medical attention, authorities said.

The crash scene was cleared in about 90 minutes, FRFARS said.

Other assisting agencies include the Three Bridges Fire Company, which set up a landing zone at Summer Road Park, and RWJ Paramedics.

The crash remained under investigation by the Readington Township Police Department.

