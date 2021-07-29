17-Year Sentence, Lifelong Parole For Phillipsburg Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Minors

A Phillipsburg man convicted of sexually assaulting two children has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison and lifelong parole supervision, authorities said Thursday.

Christopher Vielma, 32, pleaded guilty in April to three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault after a February 2020 investigation found that he had abused two victims — one between the ages of 10 and 14 and the other between the ages of 12 and 16 — in Phillipsburg and Flemington, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Vielma, of Brainard Street, was sentenced July 23 to 17 years in state prison with no chance of parole in accordance with the Jessica Lunsford Act.

He also faces a 10-year state prison sentence subject to the No Early Release Act, parole supervision for life and will have to abide by the Megan’s Law Registration.

The sentences will run concurrently, Pfeiffer said.

The investigation was conducted by the Phillipsburg Police Department and the Warren and Hunterdon County prosecutor’s offices.

