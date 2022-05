A 15-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by a car on Route 202, authorities said.

He was struck around 2:25 a.m. at the Reaville Road intersection in Flemington, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said.

He was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment and the crash remains under investigation.

