Breaking News: NJ Pharmacist Needed Double Lung Transplant But Insurance Denied It — Now He's Gone
1 Hospitalized, Pair Charged Following Fight At Warren County QuickChek: Police

QuickChek on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown
QuickChek on Mountain Avenue in Hackettstown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was hospitalized and both were charged following a fight that broke out at a Warren County QuickChek, authorities confirmed.

Officers responding to the dispute at the Mountain Avenue store in Hackettstown found Eric Boe, 55, of Great Meadows, sitting on the ground and bleeding from his face as William Diaz-Santiago, 35, was holding him down around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, June 13, local police said.

A follow-up investigation found that Diaz-Santiago, of Hackettstown, was riding his bicycle when Boe tried to “clothesline” him off of it, according to police.

Diaz-Santiago then got off his bike and pushed Boe, who fell to the ground and cut his face, authorities said.

Boe then punched Diaz-Santiago after he had turned to walk away.

The pair continued to fight, and Diaz-Santiago allegedly held Boe down as officers arrived.

Boe was taken to Hackettstown First Aid and Rescue Squad to Hackettstown Medical Center for treatment, while both were charged with disorderly conduct and are scheduled to appear in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.