1 Ejected, Seriously Injured In Double Motorcycle Crash On Route 80 In Warren County

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after two motorcycles crashed on Route 80 in Warren County Friday afternoon, State Police said.

A Honda motorcycle collided with an Indian motorcycle on the eastbound side near milepost 8.4 in Knowlton Township just before 3 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.

The Honda rider was ejected and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries following the crash, Peele said.

The other rider was uninjured, authorities said.

The left and left center lanes of Route 80 were closed for about three hours following the crash, which remains under investigation, Peele said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.