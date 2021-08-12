Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice
1 Dead In Head-On Hunterdon County Crash [DEVELOPING]

Valerie Musson
Route 31 near Rocktown Hill Road in East Amwell Township
Route 31 near Rocktown Hill Road in East Amwell Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a head-on crash in Hunterdon County Wednesday afternoon, developing reports say.

The crash occurred on Route 31 near Rocktown Hill Road in East Amwell Township shortly before 12:50 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

A Medevac was requested to the scene and later canceled as the crash was deemed fatal, the initial report says.

State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

