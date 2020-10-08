1 Dead, 3 Flown With Serious Injuries In Warren County Crash

One person died and three were seriously injured in a two-car crash late Sunday night on Route 46 in Warren County, New Jersey State Police said.

Route 46 was shut between Pequest Furnace Road and near Querby Mountain Road for several hours after the 11 p.m. crash in Liberty.

The two vehicles were pickup trucks, and one appeared to have been hauling a trailer.

Medical helicopters including Atlantic Air One, Hackensack UMC AirMed One and New Jersey State Police NorthStar arrived to transport the three seriously-injured patients to hospitals, initial reports say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

