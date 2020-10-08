Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Return to your home site

Menu

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Nearby Towns

  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
  • Morris
    serves Boonton, Chatham, East Hanover, Jefferson, Kinnelon, Madison, Montville, Morris, Morristown, Parsipanny-Troy Hills, Pequannock, Randolph, Rockaway, Roxbury & Washington Township
DV Pilot Police & Fire

1 Dead, 3 Flown With Serious Injuries In Warren County Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Atlantic Air One
Atlantic Air One Photo Credit: Atlantic Air Facebook

One person died and three were seriously injured in a two-car crash late Sunday night on Route 46 in Warren County, New Jersey State Police said.

Route 46 was shut between Pequest Furnace Road and near Querby Mountain Road for several hours after the 11 p.m. crash in Liberty.

The two vehicles were pickup trucks, and one appeared to have been hauling a trailer.

Medical helicopters including Atlantic Air One, Hackensack UMC AirMed One and New Jersey State Police NorthStar arrived to transport the three seriously-injured patients to hospitals, initial reports say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Warren Hunterdon Daily Voice!

Serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.