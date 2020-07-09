1 Airlifted In Double Motorcycle Crash On Route 78 In Hunterdon County

One person was airlifted to the hospital after two motorcycles crashed on Route 78 in Hunterdon County Monday evening, authorities said.

Several lanes remained closed as of 9 p.m. -- nearly 90 minutes after the bikes collided on the westbound side in Bethlehem Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

At least one motorcyclist was seriously injured, Curry said.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say one motorcyclist was ejected from his bike and flew nearly 150 feet.

Further details were not immediately available.

