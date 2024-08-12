Phone Scammer Stole $13K From Elderly Woman: Njsp

On Thursday, July 25, an elderly woman received a pop-up alert on her computer, falsely warning her of a virus and instructing her to contact Microsoft, the New Jersey State Police said.

The victim was told to contact the TD Bank Fraud Office at a phone number later determined to be fraudulent, police said. The individual posing as a bank representative convinced the victim that she needed to withdraw $13,000 from her account to protect her bank information, police said.. A courier, allegedly part of the security measure, then met her at her residence to collect the cash, police said.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, approximately 5'9" tall, between 30-35 years old, with black hair and a black mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Office at the NJSP Troop 'C' Kingwood Station at 908-996-2864.

