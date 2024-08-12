Overcast 72°

SHARE

Phone Scammer Stole $13K From Elderly Woman: Njsp

Police are attempting to identify and locate a phone scammer that took $13,000 from an elderly woman in Hunterdon County last month, authorities said.

A man is wanted for scamming $13,000 out of an elderly woman, police said.

A man is wanted for scamming $13,000 out of an elderly woman, police said.

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Sam Barron

On Thursday, July 25, an elderly woman received a pop-up alert on her computer, falsely warning her of a virus and instructing her to contact Microsoft, the New Jersey State Police said. 

The victim was told to contact the TD Bank Fraud Office at a phone number later determined to be fraudulent, police said. The individual posing as a bank representative convinced the victim that she needed to withdraw $13,000 from her account to protect her bank information, police said.. A courier, allegedly part of the security measure, then met her at her residence to collect the cash, police said.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, approximately 5'9" tall, between 30-35 years old, with black hair and a black mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Office at the NJSP Troop 'C' Kingwood Station at 908-996-2864.

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE