Phillipsburg's Patrick J. Pespas, Star Of HBO's 'Telemarketers' Reported Missing

Patrick J. Pespas, who starred in HBO's "Telemarketers," has been missing for days, those who know him say.

Photo Credit: AdamBhalaLough/patrickjpespas
Cecilia Levine
Pespas, 55, of Phillipsburg, was last season in the Easton, PA area around 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, according to directors Sam Lipman-Stern and Adam Bhala Lough

Pespas, formerly of North Plainfield and Plainfield, teamed up with Lipman-Stern to create the three-part HBO mini docu-series "Telemarketers," which shined a light on the truth about the telemarketing industry. It premiered in August.

Bhala Lough said on Sunday, Oct. 1 Pespas may have been spotted at a bar in Pittsburgh. He drives a white Ford Mustang.

An Instagram page was launched over the weekend to help find Pespas.

Anyone with information can email findpatpespas@gmail.com.

