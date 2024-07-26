Phillipsburg Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Child: Prosecutor

Joseph Gares was convicted of aggravated sexual assault, criminal attempted aggravated sexual assault, four counts of sexual assault, lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, Acting Warren County Prosecutor Anthony Picione, Acting Chief of Detectives Brenton Warne, and Phillipsburg Police Department Police Chief Robert Stettner said.

Gares sexually assaulted a child between 2012 and 2016 when the victim was between the ages of eight and 11 years old, authorities said. He was found not guilty of aggravated sexual assault, authorities said.

He faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison, authorities said.

