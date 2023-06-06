Phillipsburg Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl

Keith M. Rhinehart, 19, of the 200 block of Schafer Avenue, was accused of having intercourse with the girl following a two-week investigation by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release with Belvidere Police.

Rhinehart was charged with second-degree sexual assault and child endangerment. He was being held in the Warren County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.