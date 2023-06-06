Overcast with Haze 74°

Phillipsburg Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl

A Phillipsburg man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday, June 6.

Warren County Correctional Center
Warren County Correctional Center Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Valerie Musson
Keith M. Rhinehart, 19, of the 200 block of Schafer Avenue, was accused of having intercourse with the girl following a two-week investigation by the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said in a joint release with Belvidere Police.

Rhinehart was charged with second-degree sexual assault and child endangerment. He was being held in the Warren County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

