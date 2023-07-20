Fair 75°

Phillipsburg Bowling Alley Sets Final Closing Date As QuickChek Deal 'In The Works'

A beloved Phillipsburg bowling alley will soon be demolished and replaced with a 24-hour QuickChek.

Warren Lanes in Phillipsburg's last day open will be Monday, July 31.
Valerie Musson
Warren Lanes at 671 Memorial Pkwy. will close its doors on Monday, July 31, its president Bill Reese posted on its Facebook page.

Phillipsburg officials approved the plan to demolish the building and replace it with a 24-hour QuickChek complete with 16 gas pumps and a pair of charging ports for electric vehicles last August, WMFZ reported.

The bowling alley’s lease was set to expire at the end of this summer, according the outlet, adding that Reese acquired the property in 2021.

“Thank you to all for your support,” Reese said in the post.

