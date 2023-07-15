Paterson Swimmer, 19, Goes Missing At Delaware Water Gap

Witnesses said the Paterson man was trying to swim from the shoreline to the bridge abutments with three others when he began struggling in the current around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 13 at Karamac — located about a mile north of Route 80, in Warren County, officials said.

Three other swimmers were later rescued by volunteer rescue team members from Portland Hook and Ladder Company out of Portland, PA. None of the swimmers were wearing a life jacket.

The swimmer disappeared under the water, where the current is known to be particularly swift. The search continues by boat and on foot.

“Crews were also keeping an eye on the weather which could affect the safety of rescuers," US Park Ranger and incident commander Todd Roessner said.

"In the event of foul weather, the search will be suspended temporarily until conditions are again deemed safe.”

The Delaware River is at 8 feet at the Montague gauge, and rising, which is two to three feet higher than average for this time of year, making conditions unsafe and unsuitable for dive operations.

Park Rangers remind river goers that any time the river reaches the 8-foot mark at the Montague gauge, lifejackets are mandatory for all boaters.

When the Delaware reaches 15 feet, the river and all access points are closed. River levels can be monitored here: Delaware River at Montague NJ - USGS Water Data for the Nation.

The search includes efforts from National Park Service rangers, and Search and Rescue Team members from Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area and Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River.

